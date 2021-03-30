Czech court sentences man who praised deadly terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques to six years in prison, the longest such sentence yet
News server iDNES.cz has reported that on Tuesday, 16 March the Brno Regional Court in the Czech Republic sentenced a man who praised the 2019 terrorist attack in New Zealand during an online discussion to six years in prison for promoting terrorism. The verdict has yet to take effect and the defendant plans to appeal to the High Court in Olomouc, according to iDNES.cz.
The Czech courts have been dealing with many such cases involving people expressing approval online for the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, but before this verdict the defendants had all been given suspended sentences. In March 2019 a right-wing extremist from Australia shot dead more than 50 children, men and women during the attacks.
The terrorist broadcast his rampage live online. "That's giving them a taste of their own medicine. Good job???!" posted Benedikt Čermák online beneath a video recording of the rampage; he has now been sentenced to the six-year prison term.
Čermák defended himself by claiming he had not been approving of the crime, but calling on others to reflect on it. "I disagree with what was done. This was my comment on the fact that the shoe was now on the other foot and suddenly there is a different [non-Muslim] psychopath shooting the Muslims dead," iDNES.cz quoted Čermák as saying.
The judge disagreed with Čermák's claims. "The defendant was not expressing a sense of pity over what happened, just a sense of self-pity. From the wording of his comment it is possible to deduce that he was not criticizing what happened, but praising it," the judge said when explaining the verdict, according to iDNES.cz.
In February the Plzeň Regional Court sentenced defendant Michal Trykar for a similar comment online about that same attack to 30 months in prison, suspended for three years. Another such defendant, Ondřej Pudil of Žďár nad Sázavou, posted comments online praising the calibre of weapon used by the shooter and expressing regret for the fact that the attacker had apparently not purchased more ammunition.
For that remark, Pudil was given a three-year suspended sentence last year. Another three-year suspended sentence was earned by 50-year-old Václav Klestil for his praise of the attack in New Zealand.
"Finally, somebody had the balls to show how the Mohammedans have to be treated. Good job," Klestil posted to Facebook.
Renata Pelikánová was also convicted by the Municipal Court in Prague and given a two-year suspended sentence for remarks she posted to Facebook. "This is a badass, more of us should be like him when the governments do nothing with those Muslim swine and keep retreating instead," she posted, adding that she thanked the terrorist for his "bravery".
Don't miss:
- Czech court hands down suspended three-year sentence to man who praised the terrorism in Christchurch, prosecutor appeals
- Czech man prosecuted for expressing support for Norwegian terrorist refuses to testify in court
- Two men in Czech Republic indicted for approving of neo-Nazi terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand
- Czech Supreme Court upholds sentence for terrorist who supports ultranationalist party
- Czech Police bring first cases against social media users who approved of the white supremacist terrorism against the Christchurch mosques
- Czech terrorist gets four years, judge says he was influenced by the public dissemination of extremism
- Commentary: Four years for terrorism is a mockery - and others should have been tried
- Czech Police charge senior citizen, a fanatical supporter of xenophobic politician, with terrorism
Related articles:
- Czech court finally rules football fans' actions during attack on Black man should be considered misdemeanors, not felonies
- Czech Prosecutor General appeals case to Supreme Court, says antisemitic death threats are a crime, not a misdemeanor
- Czech court fines man for setting rainbow flag on fire, stays silent on homophobic motivation; he says it wasn't him and appeals
- Czech court hears defamation case against man who insulted a member of the Govt's Roma Council in the media
- Fascist party in Slovakia seems to be falling apart
- USA: Holocaust deniers, neo-Nazis, QAnon followers and racist supporters of white supremacy attacked Congress to support Trump
- USA: Extremist supporters of Trump attack Capitol building, disrupt joint session of Congress, four dead, media and world leaders call it an attack on democracy
- Czech racists hated Vodafone Christmas ad featuring non-white children, the company objects to their online comments
- Czech court gives suspended sentence to adults who assaulted young Romani children physically and verbally in a park last year
- German court sentences terrorist who attacked Halle synagogue last year to life in prison
- Older Romani woman recounts how security guards in Czech shop saved her from violent racist thug
- German Government Commissioner on Antisemitism: COVID-19 denial now a pretext for Holocaust revisionism