romea - logo
May 11, 2021

 

SEARCH
 

Czech documentary film LETY will screen online for free on 13 May, followed by live chat with producers

11.5.2021 9:07
The Czech-language documentary film
The Czech-language documentary film "LETY" (2019).

On Thursday, 13 May at 20:00 the online streaming service "Moje kino live", run by the Aero Cinema in Prague, will offer the documentary film "LETY", produced by ROMEA TV, free of charge. Immediately after the screening, a livestream chat with some of the film's producers will be held, which viewers will be able to join with their questions through the Facebook page of the ROMEA organization.  

"LETY" ONLINE SCREENING

The screening is being held on the day when the commemorative ceremony is traditionally usually held at the site of the burial ground for the victims of the concentration camp for Romani people near the village of Lety u Písku; because of measures against the ongoing pandemic the ceremony has been cancelled this year. The 2019 hour-long documentary film "LETY", by Romani community members Renata Berkyová, František Bikár and Viola Tokárová, captures 20 years of efforts by many stakeholders to remove an industrial pig farm from the site of the former concentration camp and the ongoing debate about the history of the place.     

The film combines investigative research into previously unclarified facts that influenced the circumstances of the farm being bought out by the state with testimonies from eyewitnesses, footage from the archives of Czech Television, ROMEA TV, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and interviews with those directly involved, such as Čeněk Růžička, Fedor Gál, Vladimír Mlynář, Markus Pape, Mayor of Mirovice Adolf Vondrášek, Petr Uhl, archaeologist Pavel Vařeka, Daniel Herman and others. The documentary recently won an award at the AKE DIKEHA? film festival, special recognition from the artistic director of the festival, Hamze Bytyci. 

The online screening can be accessed here on 13 May at 20:00. It will be possible to access the online "hall", which will be open as of 19:30, with the password - dokumentlety. 

After the film there will be an online chat with the film's producers, Renata Berkyová and Viola Tokárová, moderated by Anna Štičková, a researcher with the Prague Forum for Romani Histories, at just after 21:00. The debate will be joined by Čeněk Růžička, the main protagonist of the film who is the chair of the Committee for the Redress of the Roma Holocaust in the Czech Republic, which traditionally holds the commemorative ceremony at Lety.  

TRAILER

jal, ryz, translated by Gwendolyn Albert
Views: 261x

Don't miss:

Related articles:

Tags:  

documentary film, Film, Lety u Písku, ROMEA



HEADLINE NEWS

--ilustrační foto--

Czech bill to compensate forcibly sterilized women passes second reading, as does bill to close institutions for children under three

6.5.2021 18:38
--ilustrační foto--

Czech court sentences brutal, racially-motivated assailant who attacked Romani man in front of children to 7.5 years in prison

6.5.2021 7:27
--ilustrační foto--

Brooke Pavek, an American with Romani roots, has more than 700 000 social media followers

5.5.2021 7:19

More articles from category

--ilustrační foto--

Czech Govt approves crucial Strategy on including Romani people, Commissioner for Romani Affairs to be created

--ilustrační foto--

Karel Karika: I've had my first jab, the vaccine is the way back to normal life

--ilustrační foto--

Romani scholarship recipient plans to work on AI at Czech university

--ilustrační foto--

Czech lower house supports first reading of bill to criminalize deletion of vulgar posts from social media

--ilustrační foto--

Czech Museum of Romani Culture collaborates on first-ever posters for primary schools about Romani art, history, language, literature and music

Czech Republic

--ilustrační foto--

Czech lower house supports first reading of bill to criminalize deletion of vulgar posts from social media

Czech Republic

--ilustrační foto--

Czech bill to compensate forcibly sterilized women passes second reading, as does bill to close institutions for children under three

world

--ilustrační foto--

Brooke Pavek, an American with Romani roots, has more than 700 000 social media followers

Czech Republic

--ilustrační foto--

Romani kickboxer from Czech Republic defeats competitor after 90 seconds

Romano voďi

PŘEDPLAŤTE SI Romano voďi

..
romea - logo
facebook
twitter
google



© 2003 - 2020 ROMEA, o. p. s. , ISSN 1804-9117, © ČTK.
Publishing or another forms of propagation of content from Romea.cz server
are prohibited without agreement of ROMEA, o. p. s.
content management system TOOLKIT - Econnect