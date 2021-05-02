romea - logo
May 3, 2021

 

SEARCH
 

Romani activist Rudolf Zajda has passed away in the Czech Republic

2.5.2021 7:12
Rudolf Zajda (PHOTO: Archíve of the family of Rudolf Zajda)
Rudolf Zajda (PHOTO: Archíve of the family of Rudolf Zajda)

The Romani activist and entrepreneur Rudolf Zajda passed away on the afternoon of 29 April at the age of 60 after a brief illness. His family has informed news server Romea.cz. 

Mr Zajda was best known to the public as the chair of the Association of Romani Advisors in Brno, which offered unemployed Romani people many educational courses aiming to teach them foreign languages and the computer, business and management skills that could increase their chances on the labor market. "I just hope that our activities will succeed to such a degree that the Labor Offices and the town halls finally notice that Romani people do want to do something for their employability and that the willingness is here," he told Czech public radio's Romani program "O Roma vakeren" in 2005. 

Mr Zajda was born on 23 June 1960 in Brno, Czechoslovakia. He earned a Bachelor's degree in andragogy (adult education) at the Jan Amos Comenius University in Prague. 

During the 1990s and shortly after the year 2000 Mr Zajda was active politically. Just after the 1989 Velvet Revolution he ran in Brno as a candidate for the Roma Civic Initiative (ROI) and was a member of the International Romani Union (IRU). 

In his free time Mr Zajda loved to read science fiction, non-fiction literature, studied philosophy and religion, and was an active devotee of karate. In his youth he represented the Czech Republic at the national level in that martial art. 

After his active career ended, Mr Zajda trained children and youth in his free time. With the exception of two years in Canada, he spent his entire life in his native Brno.

Sincere condolences to his family and surviving loved ones. 

hor, jal, translated by Gwendolyn Albert
Views: 951x

Don't miss:

Related articles:

Tags:  

Aktivismus, Brno, Osobnosti, úmrtí



HEADLINE NEWS

--ilustrační foto--

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be awarded the European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma online at 14:30 TODAY

28.4.2021 12:02
--ilustrační foto--

Czech Museum of Romani Culture collaborates on first-ever posters for primary schools about Romani art, history, language, literature and music

28.4.2021 6:48
--ilustrační foto--

Charlie Chaplin's granddaughters making documentary film about his Romani heritage

26.4.2021 6:16

More articles from category

--ilustrační foto--

Romani kickboxer from Czech Republic defeats competitor after 90 seconds

--ilustrační foto--

"Your father is in the COVID-19 wing". A true story.

--ilustrační foto--

Two brothers of Radek Banga object to his remarks about Roma in Czech media interview and his portrayal of their family in his book

--ilustrační foto--

Civil society members of Czech Govt Roma Council call on Radek Banga to apologize for remarks undermining the dignity of Romani people

--ilustrační foto--

Czech lower house adopts changes to law on collections, but not all proposals succeeded

world

--ilustrační foto--

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be awarded the European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma online at 14:30 TODAY

Czech Republic

--ilustrační foto--

Czech Museum of Romani Culture collaborates on first-ever posters for primary schools about Romani art, history, language, literature and music

world

--ilustrační foto--

Charlie Chaplin's granddaughters making documentary film about his Romani heritage

Czech Republic

--ilustrační foto--

Annual commemoration of the Holocaust of the Roma at Lety u Písku, Czech Republic, is postponed due to the pandemic

Romano voďi

PŘEDPLAŤTE SI Romano voďi

..
romea - logo
facebook
twitter
google



© 2003 - 2020 ROMEA, o. p. s. , ISSN 1804-9117, © ČTK.
Publishing or another forms of propagation of content from Romea.cz server
are prohibited without agreement of ROMEA, o. p. s.
content management system TOOLKIT - Econnect