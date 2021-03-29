Czech and Slovak youth have different attitudes toward minorities - Czechs are more LGBT-tolerant, Slovaks more tolerant of immigrants or Muslims
Young people in the Czech Republic and Slovakia differ from each other when it comes to their attitudes about ethnic, religious or sexual minorities. Czechs are more tolerant with respect to the LGBT community and also have a more positive view of drinking alcohol, consuming marijuana, and casual sex.
The Slovaks surveyed, on the other hand, have fewer reservations than Czechs do toward alcoholics, immigrants, or Muslims. Those are the findings of the survey on Values among Youth undertaken at the beginning of last summer by the Czech Council of Children and Youth (ČRDM) and the Council of the Youth of Slovakia.
Soňa Polak, the spokesperson for the ČRDM, has provided the results of the survey to the Czech News Agency. It was conducted between May and July last year and was supported by the Erasmus+ program.
In the Czech Repulbic, 1 508 people between the ages of 15 and 29 participated in the survey and the data was collected by the Kantar CZ agency. In Slovakia the information was gathered by the Focus SK and 2Muse agencies, and 1 500 respondents were involved.
The results have demonstrated that young Czechs and Slovaks have differing opinons about sexual minorities. In the Czech Republic, 11 % of those surveyed said they had a problem with gays or lesbians, while as many as 23 % of respondents in Slovakia said they had a problem with such persons, i.e., roughly twice as many as in the Czech Republic.
The difference in tolerance was similarly striking when it comes to tolerance of transgender people. The survey found that 16 % of Czechs would not want to have such a person for a neighbor compared to 30 % of Slovaks.
There was an approximately 10-point difference in opinions held by youth in the Czech Republic compared to youth in Slovakia in relation to alcoholics, immigrants or Muslims, with Czechs being more critical of the latter. The survey found that 78 % of youth in the Czech Republc would not want to have a chronically alcoholic person as a neighbor compared to 69 % of Slovaks.
The survey also found that 51 % of youth in the Czech Republic said they dislike Muslims, compared to 41 % in Slovakia. As for immigrants, 48 % of Czechs and 38 % of youth in Slovakia said they have reservations about them.
The authors of the survey pointed out that in the case of Czech youth, different age groups hold varying opinions. Respondents aged 15-19 expressed more tolerance for immigrants, Muslims and Romani people than did those between the ages of 24 and 29.
The difference between age groups in the Czech Republic was as much as 15 %. "That indicates the younger generation is more open toward ethnic or religious minorities," the authors of the survey infer.
Czechs who have spent at least three months abroad proved to be more tolerant, according to the authors. Among Slovaks, neither their age nor their experience abroad played much of a role in their opinions, according to the data.
The survey also revealed that more of the Czech youth respondents were willing to declare that they smoke, consume marijuana, and drink alcohol. In the Czech Republic, 32 % of youth drink alcohol at least once a week, while in Slovakia that number is 19 %.
On a daily basis, 22 % of Czech youth and 16 % of Slovak youth smoke. Experience with marijuana was reported by 32 % of youth in the Czech Republic and 20 % in Slovakia.
As for opinions on abortion, Czechs were more frequently positive about the artificial interruption of pregnancy. The survey found that 38 % of youth in the Czech Republic would consider the option of abortion for themselves compared to 28 % in Slovakia.
As for same-sex intercourse, 63 % of Czechs said they would have no problem with it either personally or in the case of others, while 47 % of Slovaks shared that opinion. The Slovaks are also more critical toward the issues of euthanasia and suicide, the authors of the survey reported.
Don't miss:
- Czech intelligence: Right-wing extremists return to anti-Roma rhetoric, public tolerance of racism and xenophobia in politics rising
- Czech university sponsors art project referencing opponent of Hitler in town known for its intolerance
- Slovak PM on Romani settlements: Incentivize employment, no tolerance for disorder
- Survey shows people in the Czech Republic trust each other less and have less tolerance for minorities
- Commentary: "Zero tolerance" is back in North Bohemia, a "sure bet" for the Czech local elections
- Antigypsyism on the agenda at EU’s High-Level Group on combating racism, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance
- PHOTO GALLERY: Brno celebrations of International Romani Day - ribbons on the Tree of Tolerance, program at Hvězdička Park
- Eva Danišová: Czech society has already crossed the line between intolerance and racism
- Half of the Roma in the Czech Republic live in social exclusion, members of the middle class face ethnic intolerance
- Survey shows Czechs are the least tolerant in EU toward blacks, Buddhists, Muslims, Roma
- Czech Republic: Experts discuss forms of intolerance against Romani people, fabricated case in Břeclav
- Council of Europe: Financial crisis increases risk of intolerance and strengthens extremism
- Fliers in Czech towns incite intolerance, spread rumors of "inadaptable Romani" influx
- Pavel Landovský: Rising intolerance in Czech Republic is turning into fascism
Related articles:
- Czech actress accused by fellow Instagrammers of racism for her comments about Black people on an American beach
- This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Nazi murder of Romani people in a detention camp in Slovakia
- Chess player, age 11, is a Romani talent from Slovakia who is defeating adult competitors
- Czech census: Online form will be in Romanes too, listing nationality is important
- Slovak organization wins international award for aid to Roma during the COVID-19 crisis
- Slovak Statistical Office: People can list two nationalities in census, which begins today online only
- Fascist party in Slovakia seems to be falling apart
- Romani runner in Slovakia prepares for Europe's junior championship
- Slovak quarantine measures in Romani settlement are over, police and soldiers no longer on guard there
- Slovak MP of Romani origin Peter Pollák, Jr.: COVID-19 isn't racist
- Romani politicians: Slovak court's judgment in case of police abuse of children is unacceptable
- More than one Romani kickboxer from Czech Republic wins events in the WAKO K-1 WORLD GRAND PRIX 2020